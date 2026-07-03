Temperatures were pushing over the century mark Friday — so hot, you might think you can fry an egg on the sidewalk. WTOP's Luke Lukert actually tried.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP tests an urban legend with an egg and a hot driveway

Temperatures were pushing over the century mark Friday — so hot, you might think you can fry an egg on the sidewalk. I actually tried to fry an egg in this heat.

Trying to give it a little more chance of success, I decided to use my asphalt dark black driveway and a cast iron skillet to keep the mess to a minimum. I left it outside in the heat of the day for over an hour.

My car’s temperature reading said it was about one hundred degrees Fahrenheit at my home. An infrared thermometer showed that the asphalt and cast iron were 176 degrees.

As I put the egg in, there was only a plop rather than the sizzle I was hoping for. I was hoping instead to get a nice, slow-cooked egg.

Coming back 15 minutes and 30 minutes later, the egg didn’t cook much. Some of the outer egg whites burned and became brittle, but most of the whites stayed translucent and the yolk was extremely over easy, hardened just slightly.

This myth is busted.

According to culinary experts, you need about 275 degrees to properly fry an egg. I guess this blacktop driveway just can’t compete with a gas range.

Not the 101st way to cook an egg.

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