Local boutique says kids are calling the shots on back-to-school fashion

The co-owner of a children's boutique in Gaithersburg is seeing young shoppers move toward clothes that feel good, stand out and, in some cases, look like they came straight from another decade.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Local boutique owner: Kids are rocking bright colors and rhinestones this year

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

The first day of school is still a few weeks away, but around the D.C. region, the back-to-school shopping has already begun.

And this year, the kids appear to be in charge of the closet.

At the children’s boutique Rue & Row in the Kentlands community of Gaithersburg, Maryland, co-owner Maddie Kaufmann is seeing young shoppers move toward clothes that feel good, stand out and, in some cases, look like they came straight from another decade.

Girls are bringing back the ’90s, with nostalgic looks getting plenty of attention. Kaufmann said those styles can move quickly because children recognize them from shows and social media.

When it comes to shoes, kids wearing Keds is “so yesterday.” This season, some are letting their sparkle shine. According to Kaufmann, pink rhinestone cowboy boots to pink patent-leather loafers with a crystal buckle are selling very well, and her daughter loves the silver boots.

“It’s just so fun for her to get stopped and for people to be like, ‘Oh, I love your shoes,'” Kaufmann said. “It’s just like a little confidence boost.”

For guys, the color palette is going in the opposite direction of subtle.

“I’m super excited this season because it seems like our boy customers are much more fashion-forward and honestly confident,” Kaufmann said.

“They’re wearing neon. They’re wearing ice cream dripping down type emblems, and it’s selling really well for us.”

Soft fabrics are a big part of the conversation, with bamboo and cotton blends among the popular choices. Some parents are coming into Ru & Row specifically looking for clothes that won’t bother children who are sensitive to certain textures.

“Comfort is huge. A lot of kids have sensory needs, so the fabric really matters,” Kaufmann said. “They’re usually tagless. They’re easy to wash. They don’t shrink. Don’t pill.”

Being able to see the clothes in person means kids can feel the fabric and try things on before their parents buy them.

And the back-to-school accessories are getting attention, too.

Squishies — squeezable blob-like toys — are flying off the shelves. Kaufmann said her store had about 30 of one style a day earlier and was down to three.

“Any kid that’s coming in right now that’s shopping for back to school is also getting a squishy on their way to check out,” Kaufmann said. “It has been such a huge craze. We can’t keep them in stock.”

Maybe the biggest back-to-school trend of all? Finding something kids actually want to wear.

Kaufmann knows firsthand why that matters. As a mom of three, she doesn’t want to spend her mornings trying to convince her kids to put on clothes they don’t like.

“I don’t want to fight my kid every morning,” Kaufmann said. “I have enough battles every day.”

The goal, she said, with her daughters, is to make getting dressed a little less of a standoff and a little more of a spark.

“I think it’s so important to let your kid express themselves,” Kaufmann said.

“I’m trying to instill in them that clothing doesn’t make who you are, but it helps you feel confident going into the day.”

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