Northern Virginia partners work to spread strategies in youth suicide prevention

Northern Virginia nonprofits and George Mason University are expanding youth mental health and suicide prevention training in D.C.-area schools.

A group of Northern Virginia nonprofits and George Mason University’s Center for Community Mental Health are working to expand suicide prevention efforts and a youth mental health program.

Dr. Bill Hazel, CEO of Claude Moore Opportunities, told WTOP that his organization works to “match people who are looking for meaningful careers in healthcare with the education and training that prepares them for jobs in today’s healthcare environment.”

His nonprofit is among several organizations involved in a four-day training session at George Mason University called “Sources of Strength,” a mental health program already in several school districts in the D.C. region.

“Loudoun County has been very forward-thinking in bringing these programs into the schools,” he said.

Thirty people are taking part in the current session, many of them George Mason University students. The group also includes students from Rappahannock Community College, Northern Virginia Community College, as well as Claude Moore-sponsored AmeriCorps members.

Once participants complete their training and are certified, they will work in school communities with adults and students in the mental health strategies aimed at suicide prevention.

“We found that there’s great interest in being trained. People do recognize issues out there that youth have. They do want to help and they need to learn how to help,” Hazel said.

The training is vital, said Hazel, adding, “Our feeling is that we needed to have people trained to be able to work effectively and safely,” in schools and the community.

The four-day training session is also being done in partnership with the Ryan Bartel Foundation, which was created in memory of Ryan Bartel, a Loudoun County 17-year-old who died by suicide in 2014.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

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