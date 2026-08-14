Reston daycare employee charged with assaulting 3-year-old child

A Reston, Virginia, daycare teacher is charged with assault and battery after police said she assaulted a 3-year-old boy at a Bright Horizons facility.

A daycare employee is faces charges after police said she assaulted a child in Reston, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said detectives went to Bright Horizons Daycare, at 11400 Commerce Park Drive, on Aug. 7 after receiving a report of an assault.

Police said investigators determined that Jaspal Bharaj, 61, of Reston, who was employed as a teacher at the daycare, pulled the hair of a 3-year-old boy, pushed his head into a basket and shoved him to the ground.

She was arrested, charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and released on a summons.

The Fairfax County Police Department’s Victim Services Division is working to “ensure the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance,” police said.

WTOP has reached out to Bright Horizons Daycare, but has not received a response. WTOP’s partners at 7News reported Bright Horizons issued this statement:

“The safety and well-being of every child in our care is our highest priority. When our staff observed concerning behavior by an employee, they immediately escalated it to their leadership. We self-reported the concern to the appropriate agencies and we have provided any information that was needed for the investigation. We have been in close communication with the family, the child returned to the center the next day and our concern and focus is on supporting them. The employee was terminated.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County police’s major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800, or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477. Those who tip anonymously may be eligible for a cash reward.

WTOP’s Jadon George contributed to this report.

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