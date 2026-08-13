The Grinch is coming to the Gaylord National, but you’ll have to bear the cold to see him

Ten massive frozen blocks will be carved to tell the story of the Grinch at National Harbor.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Bear the cold to see The Grinch at the Gaylord National

It is a little early and a little hot to start feeling the Christmas spirit, but tickets are already on sale for the upcoming season of ice! at the Gaylord National Resort in Maryland.

You better get yours before someone comes to steal them away because Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be this year’s theme.

Ten massive frozen blocks will be carved to tell the story of the Grinch at National Harbor.

“You’ll get to see the Grinch on top of Mount Crumpet. You’ll get to see Cindy Lou and all the other Whos in Whoville,” said Josh Coppens, director of special events and entertainment at the Gaylord National.

Thirty artists from Harbin, China, will sculpt these scenes over the course of a month out of 6,000 blocks of ice that weigh roughly 2 million pounds. If you want to see them, dress appropriately.

“We keep we keep the attraction at 9 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring gloves, bring a hat with you, a beanie. Keep yourself warm,” Coppens said, adding that parkas will also be available.

There will also be a slide room with thrilling two-story ice slides and a chance to see these ice sculptors at work.

The display opens Nov. 14 and runs through early January but early bird tickets are already on sale.

“We’re proud to offer the region’s most immersive holiday celebration,” Dan McKeon, area general manager at Gaylord National Resort, said in a statement.

“Gaylord National is the only destination in the area where guests can experience this combination of immersive Christmas attractions, interactive experiences and beloved holiday traditions under one roof. It’s a place where families can create unforgettable memories together throughout the season.”

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