DC-area high school hoopers take the stage at Capital One Arena in Capital Classic

The Capital Classic is the longest-running high school basketball All-Star Game in the nation, dating back to 1974. For the first time since 2017, the 53rd annual event will be held at Capital One Arena in D.C.

Shane Pendergrass, is a 6 foot 8 inch power forward at Hargrave Military Academy and a Prince George’s County native. He’s headed to George Mason University but is looking to leave Capital One Arena with a win. (Courtesy Shane Pendergrass) Courtesy Shane Pendergrass Shane Pendergrass, is a 6 foot 8 inch power forward at Hargrave Military Academy and a Prince George’s County native. Point guard for the Capital All-Stars Darius Bivins is a senior hailing from Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia. (Courtesy Darius Bivins) Courtesy Darius Bivins ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The Capital Classic is the longest-running high school basketball All-Star Game in the nation, dating back to 1974. For the first time since 2017, the 53rd annual event will be held at Capital One Arena in D.C.

On Saturday, April 4, the DMV Girls All-Star Game tips off at 10:30 a.m., with the boys hitting the floor at noon, featuring the region’s top players against the best talent from across the country.

The Vicki Brick-Zupancic DMV Girls All-Star Game will raise $10,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, while the Boys Capital Classic Game will support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, including a $25,000 contribution from the Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation to support the organization’s youth basketball program.

Both games will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and on the network’s streaming service.

Capital All-Stars point guard Darius Bivins is a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia. He highlighted his anticipation of playing with top players of the D.C. area, like Jordan Smith, who is currently the No. 2 recruit in the country for the class of 2026, and Anthony Brown, who’s 76th.

“Jordan Smith … I’m definitely looking forward to playing with him. We’re also on the same team at McDonald’s, so looking forward to that as well. And then, Ant Brown, another top point guard in the country, and he’s from the DMV … I’m definitely looking forward to playing with him, too,” Bivins told WTOP.

Bivins is wrapping up his senior year but hasn’t yet committed to a college program. He has offers from some big-time programs, including Texas Tech, the University of Cincinnati, Miami, Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University.

His teammate in Saturday’s game, Shane Pendergrass, is a 6-foot-8 power forward at Hargrave Military Academy and a Prince George’s County native. He’s headed to George Mason University and is looking to leave the Capital One Arena with a win.

“We’re all from the DMV, so we can’t let (anybody) come in here and take over,” Pendergrass told WTOP. “So, I’m definitely going out there trying to get a win.”

Pendergrass also reflected on what it’s like to be in a game where legendary alumni like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Patrick Ewing and Grant Hill once played.

“I wasn’t really recruited and things like that. So, I had to get it out of the mud, per se. So things like this, it’s a blessing. LeBron being my favorite player of all time, being able to play in the game that he played, it means the world to me,” he said.

Pendergrass said his goal to help George Mason University’s Patriots reach the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament again, as they did in 2006.

“They made it to the Final Four one time, so definitely trying to get back there again,” he said. “Watching March Madness as I’ve grown up, it’s always been a dream to play there. So that’s definitely a goal of mine, getting there, being able to play on that big stage.”

Tickets for the Capital Classic are still available for about $35.

Fans watching from home can see the games on Monumental Sports, through the company’s subscription streaming service.

WTOP’s Jose Umana contributed to this report.

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