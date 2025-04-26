‘Not an exhibition’: Capital Classic set to showcase the best young basketball players in the nation

The Capital Classic, one of the most prestigious high school boys basketball games in the nation, is taking place this weekend in the D.C. region.

The Capital Classic brings together the top young talent from the D.C. area as they take on some of the best players from the rest of the United States in a special showcase exhibition.

The game, which is celebrating its 52nd anniversary, has a historic lineage that dates back to 1974. Peter Deoudes, owner of the showcase, told WTOP the event was put together to get then-Virginia high school basketball star and future basketball Hall of Famer Moses Malone to play in the District.

“In 1977, Magic Johnson played in this game,” Deoudes said. “This game later birthed the McDonald’s All-American game in 1978, as McDonald’s was our sponsor for the first 18 years of the Capital Classic.”

Since then, many known players showcased their talents at the Classic including Dominique Wilkins, Ralph Sampson, Patrick Ewing, Michael Jordan, Grant Hill, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. Now, their sons are following in their footsteps and playing in the game as well.

“This game is about legacy now,” Deoudes said.

This year’s game will take place on Saturday at the CareFirst Arena in Southeast D.C. It’s the third time the venue is hosting the game.

For the first time, the event will be a doubleheader, featuring a special Girls All-Stars game, featuring some of the young female talent in the D.C. region, tipping off at noon.

The Capital Classic between the Capital All-Stars and the United States All-Stars is set to start at 2 p.m.

Players practiced at McDonough Arena at Georgetown University on Friday, attempting to get to know each other’s tendencies quickly. For them, Saturday will not be a friendly showcase.

Christian Gurdak recalled going to Coach Stephen Turner’s office at Gonzaga High School in D.C. where he received the news that he was invited to play in the Capital Classic. He told WTOP he immediately accepted the invite with “no hesitation.”

“I’ve seen it ever since I was a freshman,” Gurdak said. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of it, so it’s really cool.”

Despite the historic meaning of the event, it will also be the one of the final times these players will play a game representing their local high schools. Gurdak said he plans to give it his all and not “leave anything in the tank.”

Jordan Scott led South Lakes High School in Fairfax County to consecutive Virginia state titles. Both he and Maryland state champion Cam Ward of Largo High School are preparing to play in the Classic before they head to Michigan State University in the fall.

Earlier this week, Scott learned his father, Jerome Scott, played at the inaugural Capital Classic, before attending Miami. It has brought extra meaning to him before he heads onto the court on Saturday.

“I think it’s going to be a great way to cap off my high school career,” Scott said. “But to be able to play with top talent in DMV and be able to represent the DMV is going be a great accomplishment, I think, to look back on.”

Tickets for the Capital Classic are $25 and can be purchased online or at the CareFirst Arena box office. Monumental Sports Network will broadcast the entire event.

