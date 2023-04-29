Capital Classic returns to DC for the first time since pandemic

The Capital Classic High School All-Star game is one of the most legendary showcases for local and national talent in the nation.

The game will be played on Saturday, April 29, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C. at 2 p.m.

This year will mark the event’s 50th anniversary and first game since the COVID-19 pandemic put the games on pause in 2019.

Unlike most High School All-American games, the format is two teams. One is the best talent representing the D.C. area against a team representing the best the nation has to offer.

Pete Deoudos is the Chief Financial Officer and co-owner of the Capital Classic.

“The Capital Classic High School American basketball game is the oldest, longest-running high school American game in the U.S.,” Deoudos said. “So it started in 1974, when Bob Geoghan, the founder of the Capitol Classic, decided to put on a game in the local D.C. area, pitting the best of the D.C. region against the best of the United States.”

Throughout the years the game has been used as a platform for numerous NBA greats. Moses Malone participated in the first game. Magic Johnson headlined the National squad in 1977. Patrick Ewing beat Michael Jordan in the 1981 matchup. In 2003, the big draw was the LeBron James coming out of St. Vincent-St, Mary’s High School. The Capital Classic featured stars like Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and Klay Thompson.

It will be the first game since the February 2022 death of founder Bob Geoghan, who also founded the McDonald’s All-American Games.

“We’re carrying on his legacy, and one of the key impacts of Bob and everything that he did, because he not only created the Capital Classic, he always did this with a philanthropic approach, giving back to the Ronald McDonald House Charity,” said Deuodos, “So he’s raised millions in all these endeavors over the years and Tom (Doyle) and I want to continue that in his light.”

The Capital roster is made up of seniors representing either a local high school or university.

Miller School forward Austin Ball (a George Mason signee), Gonzaga forward Thomas Batties (Harvard), IMG Academy guard Jacoi Hutchinson (George Washington), Hayfield forward Greg Jones (American), IMG Academy guard Jamie Kaiser (Maryland), St. Frances guard Jahnathan Lamothe (Maryland), IMG Academy forward Braden Pierce (Maryland) and Coolidge guard Lafayette Williams.

The U.S. team will have some notable talent expected to make a splash in the NCAA. Arizona signee KJ Lewis, Miami signee Mike Nwoko and Connecticut signee Youssouf Singare.

Arguably the top prospect on the U.S. team is five-star recruit and Memphis signee Mikey Williams, a highflying, often-viral star from California who has garnered millions of followers on social media during his prep career.

This month, Williams was arrested in connection with a March shooting on six felony charges of assault with a firearm. Williams, out on bond, entered a plea of not guilty last week.

However, Williams is expected to participate in the Capital Classic High School All-Star game as planned.

The game tips off at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be bought on Ticketmaster or at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. It will also be livestreamed.