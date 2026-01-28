By the numbers: Girls high school basketball participation down at least 21% since 2000

The number of girls high school basketball players in the United States has dropped at least 21% since 2000 based…

The number of girls high school basketball players in the United States has dropped at least 21% since 2000 based on National Federation of State High School Associations’ annual participation surveys.

The federation, which relies on individual schools to self-report numbers for each sport, said girls high school basketball participation declined from 451,600 at 16,526 responding schools in 2000 to 356,240 at 18,208 responding schools in 2025.

Not every school reports figures each year and the data is not perfect but National Sporting Goods Association’s annual surveys generally corroborate the federation survey and indicate a far greater decrease: The NSGA said overall basketball participation for girls ages 12-17 dropped from 3.1 million in 2001 to 1.7 million in 2024, a 45% decline.

The federation survey showed increased participation in girls basketball in nine states since 2000, though it may not be that many. Florida, for example, gained 559 players but had 235 more schools report in 2025 than in 2000. Arizona gained 214 players but had 78 more schools report.

Mississippi showed an increase of 2,819 players since 2000 with 25 fewer schools reporting. Rickey Neaves, the executive director of the state activities association, backed up the numbers and attributed the growth to the improvement of women’s college basketball in Mississippi the past three decades and cooperation between AAU volleyball and high school basketball coaches.

The biggest declines according to the NFSHSA surveys:

Kansas (43%): 5,788 players at 337 schools in 2024-25; 10,120 at 350 schools in 1999-2000.

Louisiana (42%): 5,486 players at 391 schools in 2024-25; 9,400 at 376 schools in 1999-2000.

North Dakota (40%): 1,992 players at 160 players in 2024-25; 3,354 at 157 schools in 1999-2000.

Indiana (39%): 7,017 players at 394 schools in 2024-25; 11,499 at 381 schools in 1999-2000.

Iowa: (38%): 5,856 players at 340 schools in 2024-25; 9,401 at 397 schools in 1999-2000.

Texas (36%): 44,953 players at 1,373 schools in 2024-25; 70,427 at 1,175 schools in 1999-2000.

Michigan (34%): 13,068 players at 689 schools in 2024-25; 19,760 at 705 schools in 1999-2000.

Missouri (34%): 8,321 players at 568 schools in 2024-25; 12,646 players at 534 schools in 1999-2000.

Montana (33%): 2,655 players at 164 schools in 2024-25; 3,984 players at 180 schools in 1999-2000.

Nebraska (32%): 4,878 players at 305 schools in 2024-25; 7,223 players at 328 schools in 1999-2000.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.