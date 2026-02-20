Va. high school basketball player selected to play for US in World Deaf Championships

Hard of hearing since birth, 15-year-old guard Aaliyah Harris has become a key contributor on the court at Bishop Ireton High School, while earning a spot on Team USA for the U21 World Deaf Basketball Championships in Poland.

Aaliyah Harris appeared like any other high school basketball player Thursday night at Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Virginia. The sophomore guard performed shooting and passing drills with ease and followed instructions given from her coaches.

However, Harris has been hard of hearing for her entire life, and her love of basketball started an early age.

Harris has been selected to represent to the U.S. in the Under 21 World Deaf Basketball Championships in Poland this summer.

“It’s just amazing,” Harris said about the sport. “I like the competition, and I like to compete.”

Harris, 15, does not use hearing aids on the court, saying they amplify the noise in the gym too much. She can hear most in-game instructions and relies on her team’s hand signals or reading lips for the next play on the court.

“It may be a challenge, but I still get through it every day,” Harris said. “I may not be able to hear as much as other people, but I really don’t act like it. So, you really can’t tell.”

Her father, John Harris Jr., said Aaliyah’s love of basketball began at an early age when she followed her two brothers around to play. John and Alice, Harris’ mother, were unsure how good their daughter was until school officials at D.C.’s Kendall Demonstration Elementary School told them about how much she loved the sport.

While Harris was excelling at Kendall Elementary, a school for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, John said she was also playing well on her Amateur Athletic Union teams. That led the family to home school her before sending her to a school that allowed Harris to explore her athletic dreams.

John, who is also hard of hearing, said they took everything slow before sending her to a school with students who are not deaf, including practicing her vocal skills and keeping her grounded.

“She’s never used that as a reason not to be able to succeed,” he said. “She has a very resilient spirit.”

Harris first went to St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown before settling in Bishop Ireton, which plays in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, one of the area’s most prestigious private high school leagues.

While she knows sign language, Harris doesn’t have any additional accommodations or an interpreter while she’s in class. She may ask someone to repeat themselves or speak louder, but ultimately, she said she tries to read people’s lips — a skill she said comes naturally — to understand them.

On game days, Harris said she’s “listening for the little things like even though I maybe can’t hear but I make sure I pay attention to details, like what play they’re running and how they’re set up.”

Head Coach Kesha Walton said Harris has stepped in seamlessly as a starter for her young team with no seniors. Because she doesn’t have hearing aids, you could never tell she was hard of hearing, Walton said. Instead, opponents must deal with Harris’ “poker face” if they want to know if she is rattled.

This season, Harris is averaging 9.2 points per game for the Cardinals, along with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

“She gets us in our offense,” Walton said. “She gets us going defensively. I call her ‘the silent killer’ because you would be surprised some of the stuff that she can do on the court.”

In January, Harris was selected to be one of 12 players representing the United States in the U21 World Deaf Basketball Championships. The tournament is considered the “premier global competition for young deaf basketball players.”

She said being selected was a “great opportunity” to get better and travel out of the country.

Until then, her focus is playing with Bishop Ireton, who opens play in the WCAC Basketball Playoffs against Elizabeth Seton on Saturday night. For her father John, playing for the U.S. is only the beginning.

“She keeps her eyes on the prize,” he said. “She said when she was in second grade that she wanted to go to the WNBA. So that’s still her goal.”

