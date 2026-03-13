Southwest to end service at Dulles this summer

The airline said the decision to pull out of Dulles and O'Hare is part of its "ongoing efforts to refine its network."

Southwest Airlines will no longer service Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning June 4.

Travelers with reservations for Southwest flights involving those airports are eligible for a refund. Those customers can also rebook or travel standby within 14 days of their original date of travel through several nearby airports.

The airline said the decision to pull out of Dulles and O’Hare is part of its “ongoing efforts to refine its network.”

“Southwest remains committed to providing signature hospitality to our Customers in the Washington-Baltimore area and will continue to offer robust service from Washington Reagan National (DCA) and Baltimore Washington International (BWI),” the airline said in a statement to WTOP Friday.

According to Southwest, it’s the largest carrier in the D.C. market in terms of passengers served. It will offer up to a combined 271 daily departures to 79 nonstop destinations from Reagan National Airport and BWI Marshall Airport.

All of Southwest’s employees at Dulles will have the opportunity to bid for open positions within the airline, including jobs at BWI and Reagan National, the airline said.

More information for potentially affected customers is available on Southwest’s website.

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