DC region prepares to host World Cup preview match as France takes on Colombia

The D.C. region will not host any FIFA men's World Cup matches this summer, but it will be the home of one of the final friendly matches before the tournament as France takes on Colombia at Maryland's Northwest Stadium on Sunday.

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Soccer broadcaster Jamie Watson tells WTOP why Sunday's friendly in Northwest Stadium will be more competitive than other exhibitions.

The D.C. region will not host any FIFA men’s World Cup matches this summer, but it will be the home of one of the final friendly matches before the tournament as France takes on Colombia at Maryland’s Northwest Stadium on Sunday.

The friendly is part of the Road of 26, a collection of international friendlies in the United States and Europe featuring several teams that have qualified for the World Cup.

Soccer broadcaster Jamie Watson told WTOP these matches are the last time that national team coaches can evaluate their rosters before the World Cup, meaning Sunday’s match will feature the best possible rosters for both teams.

“All the big names will be there,” Watson said. “It’ll be all to play for.”

Stars prepare for the show

France comes to the Landover stadium with a nearly full-strength roster, led by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé. The 27-year-old remains one of the best players in the world following his performance at the 2022 World Cup, where he scored two goals, including a penalty kick, in the final against Argentina.

He showed no signs of a recent left knee injury when he scored a goal in France’s 2-1 victory over Brazil on Thursday in a friendly in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Watson said fans should expect head coach Didier Deschamps to play starters like Mbappé, midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and forward Ousmane Dembélé on Sunday as Les Bleus look to see how they play together against a top-tier opponent like Colombia.

“You know who your starting 11 is. You probably know who maybe the first 18 to 20 players are, but who’s going to fill out the full complement of 26 players on the roster,” Watson said. “And this is where it’s decided.”

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Soccer broadcaster Jamie Watson explains the importance of Sunday's match for both teams.

Meanwhile, Colombia returns to the World Cup, having missing the 2022 tournament. Los Cafeteros are led by midfielders James Rodríguez, who recently signed to play with Minnesota United, and Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich.

Watson called Colombia a “dark horse” favorite to win the World Cup. They sit in Group K with Portugal, Uzbekistan and the winner of the Democratic Republic of the Congo vs. Jamaica. Ranked No. 14 in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Colombia poses a serious threat to any European side.

“This is a group that is young, it’s athletic, it’s hungry, it’s ready to roll its sleeves up and do what it takes,” Watson said.

Sunday will be Colombia’s second visit to Landover in two years. In 2024, the South American nation beat the United States 5-1 in front of over 55,000 people, mostly Colombian fans.

D.C. region perfects hosting

Watson said it makes sense to bring this type of match to the nation’s capital. He cited the region’s love for the sport: the over 70,000 in attendance at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for D.C. United’s match against Inter Miami and over 19,000 at the Washington Spirit’s home opener at Audi Field.

Though it will not host matches in the summer, the D.C. region has already played a role in the United States hosting the FIFA World Cup.

In December, the Kennedy Center held the draw to determine the tournament groups. This summer, Alexandria, Virginia, will serve as the base camp for the Croatian national team.

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Soccer broadcaster Jamie Watson explains why Sunday's match could be a World Cup semifinal preview.

What will also help are the ticket prices; tickets start at $115 as of Friday evening.

Compared with World Cup match prices, which have soared to thousands of dollars, Watson said D.C.-area soccer fans are getting a special game at a reduced price.

“Simply put, this is a World Cup semifinal or better type matchup that you will be able to see at a fraction of the cost at Northwest Stadium,” Watson said. “You want to be able to see some of the best players in real life, and you’ll be within almost virtual touching distance of them. This is how you do it.”

Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and gates open at 1 p.m.

For more details on the game, visit Road to 26’s website.

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