Washington Spirit kicks off 2026 NWSL season with home opener at Audi Field

The Washington Spirit will play the first match to open the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season at D.C.'s Audi Field. Here's what you need to know.

The Washington Spirit will play the first match to open the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season at D.C.’s Audi Field. Here’s what you need to know.

The Spirit will open league play against the Portland Thorns on Friday, March 13, in a rematch of the 2025 NWSL semifinals. The two teams will be the only ones playing on that date as part of NWSL Kickoff Weekend, and the game will be broadcast on Prime Video.

In 2026, Washington will play 30 regular season matches — 15 home and 15 away — between March and November, the most in club history. Four additional matches were added with the inclusion of expansion sides Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC.

The Spirit will play most of its home games Sundays (6) and Saturdays (4). Along with the home opener, Washington will play two additional matches on Fridays and two games will take place on Wednesdays. All home games will take place at Audi Field, located in Southwest D.C.

Mark your calendars! ️ ️ on sale NOW for Season Ticket Members and at 3pm for the general public ‼️ pic.twitter.com/C4z8Vyvw58 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) January 15, 2026

Washington will also participate in Denver’s inaugural home match at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28. The Summit, which recently announced the signing of U.S. Women’s National Team captain Lindsey Heaps, will travel to D.C. on July 26. Boston will play in D.C. on Sept. 13.

With the United States hosting the men’s FIFA World Cup in the summer, the NWSL and the Spirit will take June off. However, the Spirit will return to action on July 3 against the Houston Dash, kicking off the July Fourth 250th anniversary weekend in D.C.

Other noteworthy home matches include facing rivals Orlando Pride on Aug. 23 and a rematch of the 2025 championship against Gotham FC on Oct. 17. Washington will end the regular season at home against the Chicago Stars on Nov. 1.

The Spirit will look to rebound after losing its second NWSL championship match in three years.

Single match tickets went on sale Thursday. Group and premium tickets will go on sale Jan. 22.

The entire schedule — including how to purchase tickets and broadcast details — can be found on the Spirit’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.