Minnesota United brings Colombian star James Rodríguez to the MLS on a short-term contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United signed midfielder James Rodríguez to a short-term contract on Friday, the Major League Soccer club’s highest-profile player to date in an arrangement that gives the Colombia veteran a team to ramp up with in preparation for the World Cup this summer.

Pending completion of his medical exam and securing of his visa, Rodríguez will occupy an international roster spot on a guaranteed contract through June when the league pauses for the World Cup. The deal includes a club option through the remainder of the MLS season until December.

“I’m very happy for this new chapter in my life,” Rodríguez said. “I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me. I’m looking forward to meeting all of the passionate Minnesota fans because I’m also a passionate player who wants to give everything on the field and always wants to win.”

Rodríguez was introduced at a news conference at Allianz Field, where the club will play its home opener on Feb. 28 against Cincinnati. The Loons begin their 10th season in MLS on Feb. 21 at Austin.

Chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad was more focused on Rodríguez’s fit in the locker room and on the field than the size of his brand, with more than 51 million followers on Instagram.

“That is an added bonus, to me it’s about the person, it’s about the football, it’s about the team,” El-Ahmad said. “I’m excited that a person that has this big persona was like, ‘Actually, that’s what I want to be a part of, to help the young ones, and also have the group help me. Sometimes things fall into place.”

Rodríguez, 34, has bounced around in recent years, with stints with Olympiacos in Greece, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Rayo Vallecano in Spain and Club León in Mexico since 2023. Rodríguez helped lead Colombia to the Copa America final in 2024, the country’s first such appearance in 23 years. He has 31 goals in 122 career international matches with Colombia.

The 5-foot-11 Rodríguez became a worldwide star at the 2014 World Cup, when he won the Golden Boot award as the tournament’s leading scorer with six goals in five matches. He joined Real Madrid in Spain after that, spending six seasons with the La Liga powerhouse and also had stays with Bayern Munich in Germany’s Bundesliga and Everton in the English Premier League.

Minnesota United lost to San Diego in the Western Conference semifinals last season. Coach Eric Ramsay departed for the job with West Bromwich Albion in England’s second tier League Championship, and Cameron Knowles was promoted to replace him.

