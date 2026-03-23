Man has critical injuries, dog dead following Landover Hills house fire

Fire investigators are looking into a house fire in Landover Hills, Maryland, that left a man critically injured and killed one of two dogs inside the home.

Prince George's County Firefighters outside the house that was on fire in the 7400 block of Allison Street, in Landover Hills, Maryland, on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire and EMS) Prince George's County Firefighters outside the house that was on fire in the 7400 block of Allison Street, in Landover Hills, Maryland, on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire and EMS) Prince George’s County fire investigators are looking into an early morning house fire in Landover Hills, Maryland, that left a man critically injured and killed one of two dogs inside the home.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 8 a.m. to find flames coming through the roof of a home in the 7400 block of Allison Street.

Officials told WTOP a man was rescued from the basement and transported to a hospital in “critical condition.”

Inside the home, crews found one dog dead. Another dog was rescued and treated with oxygen.

Five firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

No cause of the fire has been determined.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Abigail Stuckrath contributed to this report.

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