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Man has critical injuries, dog dead following Landover Hills house fire

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 23, 2026, 2:49 PM

Prince George's County Firefighters outside the house that was on fire in the 7400 block of Allison Street, in Landover Hills, Maryland, on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire and EMS)

Prince George’s County fire investigators are looking into an early morning house fire in Landover Hills, Maryland, that left a man critically injured and killed one of two dogs inside the home.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 8 a.m. to find flames coming through the roof of a home in the 7400 block of Allison Street.

Officials told WTOP a man was rescued from the basement and transported to a hospital in “critical condition.”

Inside the home, crews found one dog dead. Another dog was rescued and treated with oxygen.

Five firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

No cause of the fire has been determined.

A map of the area is below.

Area around 7400 block of Allison Street in Landover Hills.
Area around 7400 block of Allison Street in Landover Hills. (Courtesy Google Maps)

WTOP’s Abigail Stuckrath contributed to this report.

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Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

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