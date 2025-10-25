Maryland heat-related deaths reached highest number in over a decade this summer

Thirty-four people died from heat-related causes in Maryland during the late April to early October “heat season” this year, the…

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Thirty-four people died from heat-related causes in Maryland during the late April to early October “heat season” this year, the second-highest number of heat-related deaths since records became publicly available in 2012.

Since deaths hit 46 in 2012 — when a July storm disrupted the power and air conditioning to many Maryland homes for days as a heat wave hit — the number had never been above 30, and has been as low as five in a year.

Of the 34 people who suffered heat-related deaths this summer, 24, or about 71%, were 65 or older, according to state data. Six people who died from heat-related causes were between ages 45-64, two were 18-44 and two were under age 18.

“Older adults often have chronic medical conditions, such as cardiovascular or respiratory, that can increase their susceptibility to excessive heat,” according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Health.

Despite that, 18- to 44-year-olds had the highest number of emergency department and urgent care visits this year, accounting for 688 of the total 1,672 this summer. Those 65 and older recorded 416 emergency room visits, followed by the 399 for the 44-65 age group, as of the Oct. 8 report.

Emergency department visits were significantly higher than the 1,206 recorded last year. The number of calls for emergency medical service was also up sharply this year, from 1,502 in 2024 to 1,645 this year.

The number of heat-related emergency room visits spiked during a heat wave in late June that saw 379 emergency department or urgent care visits and 400 EMS calls, according to state data. Almost two-thirds of the deaths, 21 of them, occurred over a two-week period in June and July that saw extremely high temperatures and heat indices, according to the health department’s statement.

“Daily heat indices during this time exceeded 100 degrees with some areas exceeding 110 degrees,” the statement said.

The region that includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties and Baltimore City had the most emergency department or urgent care visits this season. Their total of 688 surpasses other regions’ totals by at least 250 visits and past years’ totals by at least 200.

Of the 34 deaths, half were reported to be indoors. Some of the indoor deaths were related to non-functioning or non-existent cooling systems, such as fans or air conditioning units. Other reports indicated “hoarding or cluttered living conditions which can cause a decrease in air flow reducing the effectiveness of cooling systems,” according to the health department’s statement.

The other eight and nine deaths were in vehicles and outdoors, respectively.

Baltimore City and Baltimore County had the highest number of heat-related deaths this season, reaching eight and six, respectively. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties both had three heat-related deaths, and the 10 other counties that recorded heat-deaths had one or two each this heat season.

The Baltimore City Health Department issued four extreme heat alerts during this heat season — with one late July alert lasting almost a week after two extensions, according to department statements The press releases reference multiple instances of daily high temperatures that reach over 100 degrees, and “dangerously high temperatures and high humidity.”

“The sustained heat wave continues to pose a serious threat to public health, particularly for our most vulnerable residents,” Mary Beth Haller, Baltimore City’s interim health commissioner, said in a July 30 press release concerning the second extension of an extreme heat alert.

Montgomery County issued two heat emergency alerts during this heat season, warning citizens of high “feels-like” temperatures and heat indexes.

“Extreme heat affects the body’s ability to regulate temperature, which can create dangerous conditions if appropriate safety measures are not taken,” a July 24 Montgomery County press release said. “Heat may affect air quality, especially in urban areas, and may have a stronger impact on the elderly, children and sick persons.”

The Maryland Department of Health recommends utilizing the Extreme Heat Resources page for future days of intense heat.