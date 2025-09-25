Fiesta DC ‘show must go on’ despite concerns over ICE arrests

Some festival workers and performers have told organizers they may not attend the Hispanic heritage event amid increased federal immigration enforcement.

Organizers for the largest Hispanic festival in the D.C. region said while plans to continue the two-day event this weekend remain, some of its workers have expressed concerns for their well-being amid increased federal immigration enforcement and the deployment of the National Guard in D.C.

Maria Patricia Corrales, president of Fiesta D.C., told WTOP all local and federal agencies have approved for the event since January, and no changes have been made to its permit.

However, she has received feedback from vendors and performers on their safety and security. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have increased the number of arrests they’ve performed nationwide since the start of the second Trump administration. In August, during President Donald Trump’s law enforcement takeover of D.C., more than 40% of arrests made were related to immigration, according to The Associated Press.

Delegations from all 16 participating countries as well as those who work the event were given the option to opt out due to the current climate, Corrales said. While they have never asked to show documentation of the immigration status of their performers, all delegations have been receiving daily updates on possible security searches.

“If you have concern of coming out, please do not come,” Corrales said.

Nationwide ICE concerns on display in DC

Over the years. Fiesta D.C. has brought thousands of people to Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate Latino culture through food, live performances and a beauty pageant. It is capped off with a parade featuring traditional outfits and dances from all over Latin America.

However, the growing number of ICE arrests have made communities locally and nationwide worried about holding Hispanic Heritage Month events due to safety concerns. Recently, officials in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland canceled their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Wheaton, citing concerns for those who would attend amid increased ICE raids. Others have elected to continue their festivities, including the Manassas Latino Festival in Virginia.

Following the cancellation of Salvadoreñisimo Festival, an annual event in Gaithersburg, Maryland in June, Corrales has insisted that Fiesta D.C. will continue as scheduled. She met with a representative from Homeland Security in August to work on parking logistics for the festival’s performers and has spoken with D.C. police on their permit. However, no discussion on searches or possible raids during the festival were discussed.

At the end of President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement surge in the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser said her police department would no longer work with ICE as “immigration enforcement is not what MPD does.”

However, concerns remain.

National Guard troops are welcomed to come to the festival and enjoy the festivities, Corrales said. But if random searches need to be executed, she is “praying to god” that the event goes off “as calmly as (it) usually is.”

“If they feel that they need to come and search the identity of every single (attendee), they will have to do a long, long, long line to do it,” she said.

‘I cannot participate this year’

Many people who’ve worked on Fiesta D.C. in the past have elected not to participate at all this year due to immigration concerns.

Sulema Pacheco, who handles the Honduran delegation of representatives and performers, told WTOP some people, including those with proper documentation, have elected to stay away and will either support from afar or monetarily through donations.

“Because of this, some people who have been with us before said, ‘I’m so sorry but I cannot participate this year,’’ she said in Spanish. She later added “We cannot expose people or force them to participate but we cannot show fear.”

In a normal year, the Honduran delegation would include upward to 20 dancers and several representatives from aboard to form a large group for the festival and parade. This year, she said she expects to have less than half its usual size.

“It is likely we will have four or five pairs of dancers performing,” Pacheco said. “That’s if they don’t change their minds at the last minute.”

Both Pacheco and Corrales confirmed that requests have been made by people outside of the festival’s board to cancel the annual festival due to the concerns of possible ICE raids.

However, Corrales said the show must go on.

‘The show must go on’

“We understand there is a risk of our community, but we have to embrace every single challenge,” she said.

As done every year, Fiesta D.C. will highlight a Latin American nation with special events and performances. Honduras will be the highlighted nation with a dancing “marathon” revolving around Punta — the country’s native dance.

Despite the smaller than usual attendance, Pacheco said all plans for her and the rest of delegation are a go, starting with a beauty pageant on Friday. She calls for the region to support the festival in person by attending to send a message: “we have the right to say and do what we want.”

“If only 2 or 3 of us go with the Honduran flag, our country will be represented,” Pacheco said.

WTOP has reached out to Homeland Security’s ICE office and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice for comment.

