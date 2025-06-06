Fiesta DC, the nation’s largest Hispanic festival, still a go despite ICE raid concerns

Fiesta D.C., considered the nation’s largest Hispanic festival, will continue as scheduled despite growing concerns surrounding the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The two-day annual event, scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28, has brought over thousands of people to Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate Latino culture through live performances, food and a beauty pageant. It is capped off with a parade featuring traditional costumes and folk dances from all over Latin America.

Maria Patricia Corrales, president of Fiesta D.C., told WTOP the festival’s board has already met with multiple federal and local agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, with each giving Fiesta D.C. their blessing.

“We were in agreement early in the year that the festival will go on and it will go on as scheduled,” Corrales said.

Nationwide raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have led to multiple concerts and events being canceled.

On Thursday, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus called for more oversight of ICE agents and facilities, with Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas saying the administration has shown “an abject contempt for the Constitution.”

“They’ve twisted the Department of Homeland Security into a secret police force to terrorize immigrants, and in many cases, U.S. Citizens as well,” Garcia said. “They’re wearing masks and ambushing people.”

Fears of audience members being taken by ICE agents led organizers of an annual Salvadoran festival — Salvadoreñisimo Festival — in Montgomery County, Maryland, to scrap this year’s event.

Corrales said she acknowledged that “the fear does exist” and understands why some may consider postponing their events. However, she said it is important that the area’s Hispanic community remain strong, as it has done in the past.

She also called on organizers of future events to not “abandon the idea of exchanging culture, because that’s what festivals do.”

“We have to demonstrate that we are a very strong community,” she said.

Every year, Fiesta D.C. highlights a specific country as part of its events along with announcing special musical performances and contests guests can participate in.

This year’s event will highlight Honduras, with Corrales saying there are plans for a dancing “marathon” revolving around Punta — the country’s native dance. There are also plans for best pupusa and best outfit contests.

“My commitment is to show the new generations and the new friends that come to the District what is the culture, traditions and what is it to be in Washington, D.C.,” Corrales said.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

