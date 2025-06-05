Annual Salvadoran festival in Montgomery Co. canceled over ICE raid concerns

Salvadoreñisimo Festival at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been canceled due to concerns over possible ICE raids.

The D.C. region’s largest Salvadoran festival — and one of the area’s largest Latino heritage events — has been canceled due to fears surrounding immigration policies put on by the Trump administration.

Organizers for Salvadoreñisimo Festival told WTOP the annual event, set to take place at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been canceled for this year. It normally takes place in September around the time of Independence Day in El Salvador, Sept. 15, and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Organizers told WTOP they did not want to put those in the audience in danger of possible raids from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The event welcomes thousands of people for musical performances, comedic skits and food. The festival was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The D.C. region is home to one of the largest Salvadoran populations in the country. The U.S. Census reports Salvadorans represents more than a quarter of the Latino population in Maryland and D.C.

Local outlet Telemundo 44 was the first to report the event’s cancellation.

Concerts and events around the country have been effected because of immigration policies being pushed by the Trump administration. In April, Michelada Fest — a two-day music festival in Chicago — was canceled after performers experienced issues with visas.

