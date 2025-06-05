Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Annual Salvadoran festival in…

Annual Salvadoran festival in Montgomery Co. canceled over ICE raid concerns

José Umaña | jumana@wtop.com

June 5, 2025, 1:18 PM

The D.C. region’s largest Salvadoran festival — and one of the area’s largest Latino heritage events — has been canceled due to fears surrounding  immigration policies put on by the Trump administration.

Immigration stories

Organizers for Salvadoreñisimo Festival told WTOP the annual event, set to take place at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been canceled for this year. It normally takes place in September around the time of Independence Day in El Salvador, Sept. 15, and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Organizers told WTOP they did not want to put those in the audience in danger of possible raids from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The event welcomes thousands of people for musical performances, comedic skits and food. The festival was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The D.C. region is home to one of the largest Salvadoran populations in the country. The U.S. Census reports Salvadorans represents more than a quarter of the Latino population in Maryland and D.C.

Local outlet Telemundo 44 was the first to report the event’s cancellation.

Concerts and events around the country have been effected because of immigration policies being pushed by the Trump administration. In April, Michelada Fest — a two-day music festival in Chicago — was canceled after performers experienced issues with visas.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

José Umaña

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

jumana@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up