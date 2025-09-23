Montgomery County cancels Hispanic Heritage Festival, drawing criticism from council member

Montgomery County, Maryland, has canceled what was to be an annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Wheaton, citing concerns about community safety amid increased federal immigration enforcement.

The decision, announced during Hispanic Heritage Month, has sparked criticism from some local leaders who said the move sends the wrong message.

“It was not an easy decision to make,” said Luisa Cardona, assistant chief administrative officer for County Executive Marc Elrich.

While Cardona said the county believes the Hispanic community deserves to be celebrated, the decision was made out of caution and concern for the well-being of those who would attend the event.

“We didn’t think that a festival at this time was the best medium, due to growing fears and concerns of federal immigration enforcement,” Cardona said. “The fear in the community was palpable.”

Last year marked the first time Montgomery County hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month festival in Wheaton.

Cardona said concerns were raised this year by local businesses, nonprofits and county partners, including the Latino Health Initiative. The festival, which would have taken place at Marian Fryer Town Plaza, was seen by some as a potential target for immigration enforcement activity.

“A lot of our partners expressed really deep concerns … fears that, by creating this event, the community would be targeted. And that is certainly the last thing we wanted to do,” Cardona said.

Instead of a public gathering, the county is offering grants of up to $2,000 to Wheaton-area elementary schools to host their own cultural events. Schools must apply, and the funding can be used to bring in performers of Hispanic heritage who reflect Hispanic culture.

“We thought about our local schools as trusted community spaces … to celebrate local artists and performers in safe community spaces,” Cardona said.

Each student will also receive a take-home packet with a craft project and resource information for immigrant families, including housing, legal aid and health care access.

But the canceling of the festival caught Montgomery County Council member Natali Fani-González off guard.

“I was shocked when I heard that the county executive canceled that Hispanic Heritage Month festival in my district for no reason,” she said.

Fani-González, who represents Wheaton and is originally from Venezuela, said the county should not let fear dictate its decisions.

“There is no space for fear in my community,” she said.

Fani-González said she was not consulted before the decision was made. She added that several events have taken place safely, including a festival in Glenmont this past Sunday. Several other events are also scheduled in the coming weeks, including the Wheaton Arts Parade.

“This is a time for communities to come together, support each other, support local businesses and restaurants that need help right now. Hiding and canceling things is not the way to go,” she said.

The county said it will revisit the idea of holding the festival again next year.

