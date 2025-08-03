Vigil to be held for Maryland teen swept away by floodwaters

People in Mount Airy, Maryland, will gather Sunday night to remember a 13-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters last week.

A candlelight vigil will be held in memory of Mason Kearns at Watkins Park in Mount Airy at 8 p.m., according to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company.

Investigators believe he was playing around a drainage pipe Thursday evening when floodwaters from torrential rain surged through the area and forced him into the pipe.

Attempts were made by first responders and neighbors to save Kearns, but he had already drowned.

