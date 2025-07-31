Flash flooding possible for DC area as storms move in

After a four-day long heat wave, Thursday will bring some reprieve to the D.C. area. But along with it comes chances for flash flooding.

After a four-day long heat wave, Thursday will bring some reprieve to the D.C. area. But along with it comes chances for flash flooding.

A strong cold front moved in overnight, setting the stage for more active weather Thursday.

Rainfall rates may become moderate to heavy, especially along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. 7News has placed this area under a “moderate risk” for excessive rainfall.

“Could get some storms, 2-9 p.m. that may have some high winds and heavy rain,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said. “Storms could have some flash flooding and some gusty winds.”

A majority of the region is under a flood watch from Thursday afternoon through the night, where excessive runoff is possible around flood-prone locations. At least 2 inches of rainfall is expected.

Outside of any wet weather, conditions will be hot and humid, with highs around 90 and a heat index over 95. The Code Orange air quality alert for Wednesday disappears, coming back to a Code Green, meaning it’s a good day to be active outside before the rain arrives.

Looking ahead

“Some of the best weather of the summer is coming, starting this weekend,” Johnson said.

On Friday, lingering showers are likely as the front remains nearby just to the south. With the passage of the front and clouds, temperatures will be in the 70s with only areas inside and close to D.C. reaching the lower 80s. Those at higher elevations will top out in the upper 60s.

“In the 70s and delightful this weekend,” Johnson said.

Saturday will be warm and mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Clouds will pick up in the afternoon, cooling down into the mid-60s by nightfall.

Sunday will be more of the same — just with less humidity and light winds.

7News First Alert Forecast

THURSDAY: Flood Watch

Partly cloudy; PM hefty thunderstorms

Highs: 86-92

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Rounding out the month with an active weather day. A strong cold front will approach bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall rates may become moderate to heavy, especially along and east of the I-95 corridor. The Weather Prediction Center has placed this area under a “moderate risk” for excessive rainfall, meaning localized flooding is likely. A flood watch has been posted by the National Weather Service beginning at 2PM with 1-2 inches of rain possible with higher amounts possible. The Storm Prediction Center also has the DMV in the Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts over 58 mph. Outside of the stormy weather, it will be exceptionally humid with heat index values around 100 degrees before the storms roll in.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Rain, storms ending

Lows: 72-79

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

Wet weather will taper off, but continue to watch for high water. Humidity levels will drop a bit overnight, as a cooler airmass settles in to round out the week.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, cooler; lingering showers

Highs: 75-78

Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph

The month of August will feature a noticeable change with lower temperatures and humidity. Friday will be our transition day with added clouds and lingering shower chances.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 78-82

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

A refreshing change for the weekend with even lower humidity (dew points in the upper 50s!) and comfortable highs in the low 80s. The average high for early August is 89 degrees, so temperatures will be cooler than average. Nearly perfect weather for your outdoor plans!

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: Low 80s

Winds: East 5-10 mph

A cool morning will kick-start your Sunday with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s in our northwest suburbs to low 60s downtown. Continued dry weather with low humidity and lower than average temperatures are expected to round out the weekend.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.