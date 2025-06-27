‘Lost Weekend’ photos on display in DC depict John Lennon through lens of one of his lovers

An exhibit at a Dupont Circle museum in D.C. highlights the period of time John Lennon, of The Beatles, described as "The Lost Weekend."

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. May Pang’s ‘Lost Weekend’ photos depict private relationship with John Lennon

Few people knew John Lennon, of The Beatles, as intimately as May Pang — she was Lennon’s lover during an 18-month period during late 1973 through 1975, when he was separated from Yoko Ono.

Pang’s candid photographs of Lennon, during the early part of his solo career, are on display through Sunday at O Museum in the Mansion in Dupont Circle. Pang will be in attendance all three days, meeting visitors and telling stories behind her photographs.

During a tour and WTOP interview, Pang, who was working as a personal assistant for Lennon and Yoko Ono, recalled her surprise when Ono suggested that Pang date Lennon, shortly before the couple separated.

Eventually, Pang and Lennon moved in together, during a period of time in which he recorded the “Mind Games” and “Walls and Bridges” album. Included in the display is a gold record for Lennon’s “#9 Dream” single, which featured Pang whispering the word “John.”

In Pang’s documentary, “The Lost Weekend — A Love Story,” she recounts encouraging Lennon to see his son, Julian (by first wife Cynthia), for the first time in three years.

Her exhibition at the O Museum includes photos of a relaxed Lennon and Julian on a boat after they had reconnected.

Pang took the sole photo of the moment when The Beatles officially broke up — he signed paperwork during a Christmas 1974 visit, with Pang and Julian, to Disney World.

“John had to coax me into taking the photo,” Pang recalled. “This is the only photo because it’s only me as a photographer in the room with the two lawyers.”

Pang was disappointed, but not terribly surprised, in early 1975, when Lennon reconciled with Ono.

“She told me, ‘I’m thinking of taking John back,” Pang recalls.

Now, she has gained perspective of her time with Lennon, who after he was back with Ono dubbed their separation “The Lost Weekend.”

“You know, in life, we don’t just love one person. He had three people that he chose to live with — Cynthia, Yoko and myself,” said Pang. “And, you know, for John, the most important thing was love — and that’s what it was all about.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.