Former members of the armed services joined friends and family on Friday on the National Mall to protest cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs and mass layoffs of federal workers.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Veterans protest Trump, DOGE and Musk on National Mall

Former members of the armed services joined friends, family and concerned others on Friday on the National Mall to protest cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs and mass layoffs of federal workers.

One of the veterans who made his voice heard was combat veteran, MSgt. Rig. The Northern Virginia resident served nearly 23 years in the Army.

“We paid for this with our blood, sweat and tears, and Elon Musk is out here destroying federal agencies with a stroke of a pen,” he said. “It’s completely illegal, and I don’t know why the hell that these senators can’t get off their ass and defend our democracy.”

During the rally, people held up signs reading things like “This Musk Stop,” and “Resist,” and chanted during speeches.

One person that made sure she attended the march was Rebecca Logan. She told WTOP that her husband drove her up from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Asked why she wanted to attend the massive protest, Logan said, “To help save my country.”

The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, motivated Logan to join the Air Force after she graduated from high school.

Logan needed the help of a walker as she made her way to the National Mall. As she crossed Independence Avenue, she said she had a message for her fellow veterans: “I know a lot of the veterans voted for Trump. You were lied to, and it’s OK to stand up and say, ‘Hey, this is not OK.’”

One of the speakers of the rally was former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who was attacked during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“I’m glad these people actually believe in the Constitution, believe in standing up for their country and not a dictator,” Dunn told WTOP after his speech.

One of the groups involved in the march was the progressive veteran group, Sons of Liberty.

“When the administration came in and people started getting fired from the VA, we decided we’re going to march on Washington,” said founder Tim Andrew. “We’re going to honor the spirit of the Bonus Army from the 1930s that marched on Washington to demand what was due them.”

Another one of the organizers was comedian Cliff Cash, who spoke to WTOP before taking the stage.

“The reason I thought this needed to happen today is this country needs to see veterans protesting against fascism, against oligarchy, kleptocracy, theocracy, against Project 2025,” Cash said.

“The right needs to see it so that they will be sobered and awakened to the fact that they do not have a monopoly on patriotism or on military veterans,” he added.

The main organizers of the march was “14th Now!” founded by former Trump campaign staffer Jessica Denson.

Denson told WTOP that President Donald Trump is an insult to veterans and he should be removed from office.

“(these veterans) know what real sacrifice looks like. Donald Trump has never known a day of sacrifice in his life,” Denson said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.