Prince William Co. introduces digital hub to support fired federal workers

Prince William County is rolling out a digital hub to support government workers who may have lost their jobs as a result of recent changes to the federal workforce.

The website includes information about job opportunities, workforce training, housing help and mental health resources.

Supervisor Victor Angry spearheaded the effort to create the digital tool, according to a press release.

The resource page aims to help workers who may have been laid off as part of the Trump administration’s changes to the government workforce, spearheaded by cuts recommended through Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency.”

There are over 30,000 federal workers who live in Prince William County, according to the release.

“This is unprecedented times,” said Deshundra Jefferson, chair of the county’s board of supervisors. “We’re making sure that we are making resources available for them in case they want to find another job, go back to school or launch their own business.”

The hub includes links to job banks and employment opportunities within the county. The school system has openings for teachers, teacher aides and substitute teachers. There are also jobs available with the police, sheriff’s and fire departments.

“I understand some of these jobs may not pay as much as they’re used to making, but it’s a start,” Jefferson said. “It’s something. I believe there is integrity in working — and keeping people employed, giving them some sense of certainty, I think will go a long way.”

Some residents who have recently purchased a new car are calling county leaders asking questions about Virginia’s personal property tax. Jefferson said people also have been inquiring about what housing assistance is available if someone is unable to make a rent payment.

In some cases, workers impacted by layoffs have said they’ve worked for the government for their whole career and don’t know what steps to take to move forward, Jefferson said.

“I’ve heard from people who haven’t had a resume in 15 years, who haven’t been to an interview, who don’t know where to get started,” Jefferson said. “And it’s not just the people who are laid off, it’s the people who are worried about getting laid off.”

Jefferson has also been hearing from residents facing challenging choices, such as whether they need to hold off on buying a house or car, whether they need to downsize or what type of second jobs are available.

“We’ve never had these types of mass layoffs,” Jefferson said. “The federal government has always been seen as: You get a job, and you can stay there. You can retire there. So people are feeling additional anxiety, additional stress.”

The hub also has information about mental health support, and details for residents who want to transition to a different career or start their own business.

