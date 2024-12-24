Live Radio
Make a shopping list and check it twice: DC-area shoppers scramble to grocery stores on Christmas Eve

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

December 24, 2024, 5:59 PM

Last-minute grocery shopping on Christmas eve

With Christmas Day getting closer, malls and stores were packed Tuesday afternoon with last-minute shoppers.

It’s not only gifts that people need to pick up, it’s also any missing items needed for the holiday meal.

WTOP visited the Giant Food on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, to find out why some shoppers wait until it’s almost too late.

Watch the video to find out what people had on their lists.

