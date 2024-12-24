Make a shopping list and check it twice: DC-area shoppers scramble to grocery stores on Christmas Eve

With Christmas Day getting closer, malls and stores were packed Tuesday afternoon with last-minute shoppers.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Last-minute grocery shopping on Christmas eve

With Christmas Day getting closer, malls and stores were packed Tuesday afternoon with last-minute shoppers.

It’s not only gifts that people need to pick up, it’s also any missing items needed for the holiday meal.

WTOP visited the Giant Food on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, to find out why some shoppers wait until it’s almost too late.

Watch the video to find out what people had on their lists.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.