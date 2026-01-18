‘A great start’: Montgomery Co. firefighter helps woman pregnant with twins deliver baby on side of I-270

A woman pregnant with twins gave birth to one of her babies Friday on the side of Interstate 270, with the help of a Montgomery Co. firefighter.

A Montgomery County firefighter helped a local woman pregnant with twins deliver a baby girl Friday morning while parked on the side of I-270 in Rockville after she and her husband were unable to get to the hospital in time, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson David Pazos told Bethesda Today.

Around 7 a.m., the county’s emergency communication center received a call from the woman’s husband reporting that his wife was giving birth in their car, Pazos said. The husband and wife had pulled over on the southbound shoulder of I-270 near the Falls Road exit ramp.

Pazos said several firetrucks and an ambulance responded and one firefighter assisted the mother with the birth of a healthy baby girl.

With outdoor temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, first responders immediately placed the newborn and mother in an ambulance to warm up and receive additional care before heading to the hospital, Pazos said.

