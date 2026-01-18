‘Mini-Sphere’ planned for National Harbor in Maryland

The proposed venue would have a capacity of 6,000 seats and feature an exterior LED display showcasing both artistic and branded content. It's still being negotiated on and awaiting approvals from Sphere, Prince George's County and the state.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office said Sunday that a “mini-Sphere” — a little brother to the famous Sphere in Las Vegas — is planned for National Harbor in Oxon Hill.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is working with Maryland, Prince George’s County and Peterson Companies. This venue would be the second in the U.S., after the Las Vegas venue which opened in 2023.

The proposed venue would be the first smaller-scale Sphere with capacity of 6,000 seats, and feature an Exosphere — the exterior LED display of Sphere that showcases both artistic and branded content, according to a release.

The venue would also include the world’s highest-resolution LED screen, as well as all of Sphere Entertainment’s other technologies such as immersive sound and 4D effects.

“Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities,” James L. Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Sphere Entertainment said.

“Sphere is a new experiential medium. With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, Gov. Moore, County Executive Braveboy, the State of Maryland, and Prince George’s County recognize the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area.”

This project would use a combination of public and private funding, totaling about $200 million. The release said Sphere would also support nearly 2,500 jobs during the construction phase, and 4,750 jobs once the venue opens, as well as generate millions in additional revenue for the county and state.

The economic impact of Sphere National Harbor is expected to be greater than $1 billion annually.

“Maryland has a long history of providing world-class entertainment and we could not be more excited to work with Sphere Entertainment to bring this cutting-edge project to life,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a release.

“This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history — proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life. We’re excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits.”

The proposed venue is still being negotiated on and awaiting approvals from Sphere, Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland.

A completion date has not yet been announced.