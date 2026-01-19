Capital One Arena hosts highest-attended game in US women’s hockey history

D.C.'s Capital One Arena marked a milestone Sunday when it recorded the largest in-arena attendance for a professional women's hockey match.

The record-setting crowd of 17,228 attendees came as the arena hosted the Professional Women’s Hockey League Takeover Tour game. The anticipated game saw the New York Sirens defeat the Montreal Victoire 2-1.

Game attendance surpassed the previous record of 16,014 fans set during a PWHL game between the Seattle Torrent and Minnesota Frost at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 28, 2025, according to a release issued by Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

The game was broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and marked the first PWHL match-up played in the District.

This achievement also comes after the Washington Mystics hosted the Indiana Fever at Capital One in September 2024 for a game that drew a record 20,711 fans. The event itself set the Women’s National Basketball Association single-game attendance mark for a regular season game.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Capital One Arena serve as the stage for another historic moment with today’s record-setting PWHL game,” said Ted Leonsis, founder, chairman, managing partner, and CEO of MSE.

“Whether it’s on the ice or the court, these record-setting crowds are the result of deliberate investment, long-term partnership and a belief that women’s sports deserve to be celebrated at the highest level.”

As part of the weekend’s events, the Capitals hosted a series of events at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and hosted girls’ youth hockey clinics led by ALL CAPS ALL HER instructors and ambassadors with appearances by PWHL players.

The Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens earlier held open practices for the public with autograph sessions and other fan experiences.

