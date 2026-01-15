Largest indoor waterpark in Virginia to open this year

If you drive Interstate 95, you've probably seen the colorful waterslides on the Kalahari resort being built in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. Kalahari is now accepting bookings for stays beginning Dec. 18, 2026,

If you drive Interstate 95, you’ve probably seen the colorful waterslides on the Kalahari resort being built in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Kalahari is now accepting bookings for stays beginning Dec. 18, 2026, at the resort, which is built on 135 acres, just off I-95’s Thornburg exit 118. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions — Spotsylvania will feature 907 guest rooms, a 175,000 square-foot indoor water park and 150,000 square feet of convention center space.

“If you go down 95 you can see all the slides sticking out of the outside,” said general manager Brian Shanle in a WTOP interview. “We’re now working on the inside.”

The ongoing 36-month construction includes, “Building the waterpark, the convention center is moving rapidly forward, with dry walls going up on that portion,” Shanle said.

“Hotel rooms are moving fast forward as well,” he added.

Built on what were fields wedged between I-95 and U.S. Route 1, according to Spotsylvania County, Kalahari, will generate $7 million annually in tax revenue above the incentives offered by the county.

During a July 2025 tour of the site, Shanle detailed some of the infrastructure changes that were completed to accommodate additional cars in the area.

“Improvements have been made on Mudd Tavern Road, the exit 118 off 95 to allow for additional traffic for this and other business that are coming to the area,” Shanle said, stepping aside as heavy machinery traveled a service road running parallel to the interstate.

Shanle said the Virginia Department of Transportation’s project to widen the road to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1 was in the works before Kalahari purchased the land and began construction.

“We put in additional turn lanes into the resort off U.S. 1,” said Shanle, reflecting the responsibility that developers often undertake in Virginia.

Conventions booked ahead of opening

With its goal of tapping into both D.C. and Richmond markets for day visitors as well as convention business, Shanle said Kalahari has five full-time sales people tasked with encouraging money-spending visitors.

“We’ve booked over 130 conventions and meetings from the day we open through 2030,” Shanle said. “There’s 130,000 square feet of meeting space, with a 30,000 square foot ballroom where we can do a sit-down dinner for 2,000 people in one room.”

Shanle said 1,400 employees will be hired to open the doors.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of hiring from different trades, to retail guest services, housekeeping, waterpark operations, and leadership positions for several different departments,” Shanle said.

Contest underway to name waterslide

“We’re building the longest ‘Master Blaster’ water coaster in the nation,” Shanle said. “We want to have a listener name the slide and win a prize — an overnight stay for the grand prize winner, and we’ll also have two runner-up prizes.

The Master Blaster propels riders uphill, combining the thrills of a slide and roller coaster.

The winner will have the opportunity to be the first person to ride the slide when the park opens.

The contest runs through Jan. 31. To enter, click here.

