Fighter jets to fly over DC region in defense exercise

If you’re up late or an early riser, you could see or hear military aircraft over the D.C. region early Wednesday.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, plans to run a live-fly air defense exercise between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Aircraft that could fly overhead during the exercise, called Falcon Virgo, include F-16 fighter aircraft, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter, U.S. Air Force UH-60 helicopter, and Civil Air Patrol C-182 aircraft, NORAD said.

Some of the aircraft may fly as low as about 1,000 feet and can be visible from the ground. Weather may play a factor, and in case of inclement weather, the exercise will be pushed to the next day at the same time.

