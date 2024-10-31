Where’s the water? DC region’s drought watch continues

The regional drought watch, which was first declared on July 29, in the D.C. area continues to experience "abnormally dry conditions."

The people who keep an eye on the water levels in the Potomac River basin are “reviving” a weekly report on its conditions.

Rene Bourassa, communications director for the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin (ICPRB), explained that the weekly updates are being provided because, “Our river levels are very low, and the D.C. metro area relies on the Potomac River for drinking water.”

She said the area is currently on “a drought watch,” which calls for voluntary water conservation.

“If we go to a drought warning, then it’s voluntary water restrictions, and we kick up our messaging to the public,” said Bourassa.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) and its Drought Coordination Committee are responsible for declaring drought conditions. According to the regional drought and water supply status report from MWCOG, the drought watch was first declared on July 29 and the area continues to experience “abnormally dry conditions.”

Daily monitoring of Potomac River levels kicks in once the river flow falls below 2,000 cubic feet per second, said Bourassa. She referenced the latest data which shows the river flow currently fluctuating at about that level.

Should the region find drought conditions intensifying, the D.C. metropolitan area could opt to call for a release from one of two reservoirs: Jennings-Randolph in West Virginia and Seneca in Montgomery County.

Bourassa said the last time there was a release from the West Virginia reservoir was in 2010.

In its Oct. 31 report, the ICPRB stated, “The upstream drinking water reserves are nearly full,” and that “the region is well protected from water supply shortages due to years of planning and preparation.”

