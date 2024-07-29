Months of record-breaking heat put DC area under drought watch

Abnormally dry conditions across the D.C. area have given way to a drought watch affecting almost 6 million residents across the region.

Abnormally dry conditions across the D.C. area have given way to a drought watch affecting almost 6 million residents across the region, area leaders said Monday.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said in a news release that the Potomac River and backup reservoirs currently have an adequate water supply, but voluntary water conservation efforts will help “complement measures already in place” to mitigate water demand.

“Due to years of planning and preparation, our water supply infrastructure is well-equipped to handle drought. Nevertheless, it makes sense for all of us to use water wisely and not waste this precious resource,” Michael Nardolilli, the executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin, said in a statement.

Residents and businesses are asked to conserve their water use. Steps that can be taken include fixing plumbing leaks, washing full loads of dishes and clothes and keeping showers to less than five minutes. More tips are available on the council’s website.

A drought watch is the step that comes before a drought warning, per the region’s drought response plan. During a drought warning, additional water restrictions are encouraged and can become mandatory, according to the Council of Governments.

Experts are closely monitoring flows in the Potomac River and keeping up with weather forecasts to determine whether it’s necessary to release backup reservoir water supplies.

Nardolilli told WTOP earlier this month that the probability of releases from backup reservoirs is higher than normal this year.

According to the council, “record-breaking high temperatures” experienced over the last two months — as well as periods of historically low streamflow and groundwater levels — have contributed to drought conditions.

Ninety-five percent of the Potomac River Basin is experiencing abnormal to extreme drought, and precipitation levels have dropped nearly 4 inches below normal amounts in the past 60 days, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

D.C.-area residents have taken notice of the dry conditions and hot temperatures throughout the summer, including local farmers who spoke to WTOP earlier this month about the impact the weather has had on their livestock and crops.

Residents should also be mindful of fire safety amid these dry conditions, and use caution when doing outdoor activities involving flammable materials, like smoking and grilling, according to the council — even though the region is not currently at high risk for wildfires.

