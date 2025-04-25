‘Source of unity’: 2 Virginia Catholics will attend funeral for Pope Francis

Two Catholic faithful from Virginia will unexpectedly be attending the funeral for Pope Francis on Saturday.

WTOP will have coverage of Francis’ funeral starting at 4 a.m. Saturday. Save this link to watch live.

Two Virginians, Alison Fram (left) Rev. Stephen Vaccaro (right), will attend Pope Francis' funeral on April 26, 2025. (Courtesy Stephen Vaccaro) Two Virginians, Alison Fram (left) Rev. Stephen Vaccaro (right), will attend Pope Francis' funeral on April 26, 2025. (Courtesy Stephen Vaccaro) Two Catholic faithful from Virginia will unexpectedly be attending the funeral for Pope Francis on Saturday.

Following Easter celebrations, Francis died Monday after suffering a stroke at the age of 88.

Two Virginians tell WTOP they were in Rome on Monday for a Canonization ceremony with about 40 other Catholics from the D.C. area. Now they have plans to attend his funeral in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square.

Rev. Stephen Vaccaro with the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, Virginia, said it’s bittersweet to be in Rome.

“He’s a source of unity, and a source of encouragement and prayer, so to be able to come over and celebrate that aspect of our faith, even though we’re in mourning, for me has been amazing,” Vaccaro said.

Alison Fram will also attend the funeral. Fram is the director of young adult and family ministry at Nativity Catholic Church in Burke, Virginia.

“We were able to go last night and pay our last respects at Saint Peters, and just to be there with a Pope that has inspired me so much, and has taught me to be more aware of just being present to the people in front of me and the needs of the poor and vulnerable, it’s for sure something I’m going to be processing for a while, but such a once in a lifetime experience,” Fram said.

They are also visiting St. Mary Major Basilica, where Francis will be buried.

Over three days of public viewing, 250,000 mourners paid their respects to Francis, according to the Vatican.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.