After blood drives were canceled by hurricanes, the American Red Cross is now urging more people to donate

Hurricane Helene disrupted more than 100 blood drives, and that's got the American Red Cross asking people across the country to roll up their sleeves.

The American Red Cross deploys to disaster areas no matter the conditions, but when Hurricane Helene hit the Southeast, more than 100 blood drives were canceled. That’s got the organization asking people across the country — including in the D.C. area — to roll up their sleeves and donate.

“The need for blood is constant,” said Scott Marder, regional communications manager with the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region of the American Red Cross. “Every two seconds in this country, someone needs a blood transfusion.”

The cancellation of blood drives ahead of Hurricane Helene meant 2,500 scheduled donations went uncollected, said Marder.

“That means that people in other areas of the country, whether it’s the mid-Atlantic or the Midwest, we have to step up and provide the blood that couldn’t be collected because the people in these affected areas couldn’t donate blood,” he said.

In advance of Hurricane Helene, Marder told WTOP hundreds of units of blood were sent to areas in the projected path of the storm, and the same is happening ahead of landfall of Hurricane Milton.

Marder said donating blood is easy; finding a blood center and making the appointment can be done online.

“You pick whatever time and date is convenient for you, go down to the blood center, and it only takes about an hour,” Marder said.

If you’re unable to donate blood, the American Red Cross is also taking donations to help those affected by hurricanes with food, water, shelter and other support.

There’s an added incentive now through Oct. 31. Blood, platelets or plasma donors will get a $10 Amazon gift card by mail and they’ll be entered to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

For more information on how to donate blood, go to the American Red Cross website.

