DC woman faces felony charge tied to 2023 escape of Virginia inmate from Prince William Co.

A woman from D.C. is facing a felony charge related to the 2023 escape of a Virginia Department of Corrections prisoner who was from Dale City.

Sasha Castillo, of Washington, D.C., was indicted on a charge of aiding escape of a prisoner by a grand jury in Richmond on July 1.

The charge is tied to the Aug. 12, 2023, escape of Virginia Department of Corrections inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County.

Roulack, also known as “Lil Nas,” was captured at a Fairfax County hotel and returned to custody on Oct. 25, 2023.

Before escaping, Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to pursue the prosecution of all involved in this escape,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

He said inmates “who escape or attempt to escape state custody” and “and those who aid and abet them” must face justice for their actions.

A trial date for Castillo in Richmond City Circuit Court has not been set.

