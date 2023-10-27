Escaped Prince William Co. prison inmate arrested after monthslong search

A prison inmate from Dale City who escaped from a Richmond-area hospital in August after two guards fell asleep has been arrested at a Springfield hotel.

U.S. Marshals found Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, also known as Lil Nas, at the hotel on Commerce Street about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“When arresting officers knocked on his hotel door, Roulack allegedly attempted to flee by jumping from a third-floor window with an assault rifle, injuring his arm and dropping the gun,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

“Following a short foot chase, he was taken into custody and given medical attention. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment,” the release said.

When he escaped, Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run for crimes in Prince William County in 2021.

He is also facing kidnapping, armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault and vehicle theft charges for a Sept. 1 incident in Gaithersburg, Maryland, while he was on the run, according to federal authorities.

On Aug. 12, Roulack escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County. The guards admitted to falling asleep, and later resigned.

Roulack’s prison sentence stemmed from an investigation into a May 7, 2021 shooting on Forestdale Avenue in Dale City.

The victim in that case, a 19-year-old man, was inside of a vehicle with Roulack when a round was discharged from a firearm. The victim exited the vehicle and fell to the ground where he was located by bystanders, who contacted the police, Prince William County police said at the time.

Roulack fled the scene and was later identified as a suspect in a robbery on May 5, 2021 in Dumfries. In that case, a 17-year-old boy arranged to sell jewelry and clothing to Roulack, who instead robbed the victim at gunpoint, and struck him with the gun, police said.

He was also identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run in Prince William County in April 2021 and convicted of that crime last November, court records show.

Roulack’s criminal history in Prince William County dates back to 2017, when he was 14 years old. After detectives identified him as a suspect in an armed robbery on Lindendale Road in Dale City, police took the unusual step of obtaining a court order to release his name and photo, despite his juvenile status.