DC-area politicians react to Trump rally shooting: ‘Our nation is and must be better than this’

In the aftermath of a shooting during a rally in Pennsylvania, elected officials around D.C., Maryland and Virginia are wishing Donald Trump a speedy recovery and condemning political violence.

A rally for Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, was cut short Saturday after gunshots rang through the crowd in an incident that is now being investigated as an assassination attempt.

A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service, with what appeared to be blood on his ear and face. Officials say the former president is safe.

Maryland Gov. Moore: ‘Our nation is and must be better than this’

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a social media post that he condemn “in the strongest possible terms what has happened in Pennsylvania today to President Donald Trump,” adding that “political violence is never acceptable.”

I condemn in the strongest possible terms what has happened in Pennsylvania today to President Donald Trump. Political violence is never acceptable. Ever. This kind of cowardice must be roundly condemned by all Americans. We have to be a country that can learn to disagree without … — Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) July 13, 2024

“There is no place for political violence or violence of any kind in our nation,” Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in a social media statement. “I’m relieved the former president is safe and keeping all in attendance in my thoughts. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, also a Democrat from Maryland, echoed Van Hollen’s statement, writing on social media: “I condemn all acts of political violence. There should be no place for violent acts in our nation or anywhere.”

Republican Maryland Senate candidate and former Gov. Larry Hogan shared on social media that he is praying for the safety of Trump and all rally attendees. He also called for political violence to be “universally condemned” among Americans.

“America is a tinderbox right now,” he wrote. “This must stop.”

Democratic Maryland Senate candidate and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsbrooks expressed a similar sentiment online, writing that political violence “has no place in America.”

As a nation, we must come together and condemn this kind of political violence. It has no place in America. Our prayers are with President Donald Trump. — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) July 13, 2024

Virginia Gov. Youngkin: ‘Praying for America’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, also on social media, that he and his wife, Suzanne, are “praying for President Donald Trump, praying for his family, and praying for America.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) wrote on social media that he is “deeply concerned by this situation” and “praying for President Donald Trump and everyone at today’s event.”

Kaine’s Republican challenger in Virginia’s 2024 Senate election, Hung Cao, posted on social media : “Where the hell is Joe Biden?”

President Joe Biden said Saturday that “everybody must condemn” the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, adding that he hoped to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon, The Associated Press reported

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) posted on social media that he is “monitoring this terrible situation and praying for all those at the Pennsylvania rally.”

There is no place for political violence in a democracy. I’m monitoring this terrible situation and praying for all those at the Pennsylvania rally. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 13, 2024

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

