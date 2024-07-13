Live Radio
Trump escorted off stage during Pennsylvania rally after apparent gunshots ring out in crowd

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

July 13, 2024, 6:38 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP/Evan Vucci)

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, is over after apparent shots rang out in the crowd.

The Secret Service rushed in as Trump ducked behind the podium, footage showed. There appeared to be blood on his right ear and face.

Trump was then escorted off stage by Secret Service as people in the crowd dropped to the ground.

Secret Service confirmed afterwards that Trump is safe.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

National News

donald trump
