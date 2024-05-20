More applicants dive into the hiring pool for Montgomery Co. lifeguards as 7 pools open

Pools across the region are getting ready for eager swimmers this Memorial Day weekend, and in Montgomery County, seven outdoor pools will open for the season.

Monika Hammer, communications and public outreach manager for Montgomery County’s Department of Recreation, told WTOP gearing up for the summer is a really exciting time and that families look forward to the outdoor swimming season.

Typically, the county hires between 300-500 lifeguards.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the years when things started opening back up, it was really a challenge nationwide,” Hammer said about getting enough qualified candidates. “I’m happy to say we’re seeing an increase in lifeguard candidates in our classes, and applying for work.”

Hammer said teenagers and young adults continue to make up the bulk of the summer hires and that they are trained and certified in American Life Guarding, first aid and CPR. Those certifications are valid for two years.

“We make sure that they have all of the skills that they would need, should they find themselves in a situation where they need to assist someone,” she said.

While Hammer said it’s expected that each of the county’s seven outdoor pools will be fully staffed, she wanted to remind parents and caregivers that when they take children to the pool, they should be sure to keep an eye on them.

The summer season also sees a demand for swimming lessons, and Hammer said the county does offer those, although they often fill to capacity quickly. Instruction is offered at all age levels, with “Water Babies” courses offered for parents and infants starting at 6 months old. Adult classes are offered as well.

Hammer said she looks forward to the opening of the pools every year.

“Just enjoying that time with family and friends in those warm weather months, having a space to cool off.”

For more information on how and where to apply, visit the Montgomery County employment website to see the lifeguard positions.

