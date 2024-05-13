DC 2024 primary election voter guide: Everything you need to know

D.C.'s June 4 primary will see voters cast not just their choice for president, but for several seats on the D.C. Council and for the District's representatives in Congress.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dates at a glance

Voter registration deadline: May 14

May 14 Absentee ballot request deadline: May 20

May 20 In person early voting: May 26 — June 2, excluding Memorial Day, early voting centers open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 26 — June 2, excluding Memorial Day, early voting centers open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Primary Election: June 4, polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What do I need to know about registering to vote?

You can check your registration status and register or update your registration online.

You can also register by mail, email or fax, or in person at the D.C. Board of Elections office or any voter registration agency.

Same-day voter registration is also available during in person early voting and on Election Day. Same-day registration requires proof of residence that shows your name and current D.C. address.

All voters must be registered with either the Democrat, Republican or D.C. Statehood Green party to vote in the primary.

The deadline to register to vote is May 14.

What about mail-in voting?

D.C. will mail all eligible voters a mail-in ballot ahead of the primary. To ensure you get your mail-in ballot at the correct address, the board of elections said it’s critical to check, and, if necessary, update your voter registration.

While all registered voters will be a mailed a ballot, those who expect to be away from their D.C. home during the election must request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 20.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked or otherwise proven sent on or before Election Day, and must arrive no later than the 10th day after Election Day.

Instructions for filling out and returning your mail-in ballot will be included with the ballot and are available online.

What to know about early voting

Early in person voting will be open from May 26 to June 2, excluding Memorial Day, between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A list of D.C.’s early vote centers is available online.

What to know about voting on primary day

Even on primary day, voters can cast their ballot at any vote center, regardless of where they live in the city.

A list of primary day voting locations is available online.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered voters do not need to show ID to vote in person on Election Day.

What’s on the ballot?

To comply with party rules, D.C. Republicans already held their presidential primary, with Nikki Haley, who’s since dropped out of the race, picking up her first primary victory. However, Republicans will still make their choices for D.C. Council and Congress.

Democrats will pick their nominees for president, on top of making selections for council and Congress.

President

Incumbent President Joe Biden is running for reelection and has already clinched the 2024 Democratic nomination, since he faced no serious challenger, but there will still be a couple other names to choose from on the ballot.

Democratic candidates:

Joe Biden

Marianne Williamson

Armando Perez-Serrato

DC Council

There are contested races for at-large, Ward 4, Ward 7 and Ward 8 Council seats. In Ward 2, Council member Brooke Pinto is running unopposed for reelection.

In Ward 7, 10 Democratic candidates are vying to fill the seat of Council member Vincent Gray, who announced in December he would not be running for reelection after suffering a stroke earlier in his current term.

There’s also a contested race for at-large D.C. Council member between two former mayoral candidates.

At-large

Democratic candidates:

Robert White

Rodney Red Grant

Statehood Green Party candidates:

Darryl Moch

Ward 2

Democratic candidates:

Brooke Pinto

Ward 4

Democratic candidates:

Janeese Lewis George

Lisa Gore

Paul Johnson

Ward 7

Democratic candidates:

Wendell Felder

Denise Reed

Ebony Payne

Villareal VJ Johnson II

Nate Fleming

Kelvin Brown

Roscoe Grant Jr.

Ebbon A. Allen

Veda Rasheed

Eboni-Rose Thompson

Ward 8

Democratic candidates:

Trayon White Sr.

Rahman Branch

Salim Adofo

Republican candidates:

Nate Derenge

Delegate to the House of Representatives

Eleanor Holmes Norton has represented the District as its Delegate to the House since 1991, and is once again running for reelection, facing challengers from the Democratic, Republican and Statehood Green parties.

Democratic candidates:

Kelly “Mikel” Williams

Eleanor Holmes Norton

Republican candidates:

Myrtle Patricia Alexander

Statehood Green Party candidates:

Kymone Freeman

U.S. Senator

While D.C. has no voting representation in the House or Senate, the city does elect a “shadow” senator and representative, which work to further the cause of D.C. statehood.

Democratic candidates:

Ankit Jain

Eugene D. Kinlow

U.S. Representative

Democratic candidates

Oye Owolewa

Linda L. Gray

Republican candidates:

Ciprian Ivanof

Committee members

D.C. Republicans will also choose who they want to represent them on the Republican National Committee and D.C. Republican Committee. The only contested race on that front is the one for national committeeman, with José Cunningham and Isaac D. Smith vying for the position.

