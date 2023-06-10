Fresher, warmer air ahead of DC Pride celebrations

Saturday is here, and unlike the past few days, being active outdoors should be much less heavy on the lungs. Here's what you need to know (and some ideas on where to go).

Air quality throughout the D.C. region is expected to remain of moderate quality throughout Saturday — making it a good day for outdoor exercise for most people.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s throughout the day, 7News meteorologist Jordan Evans said.

Sunday is expected to be even warmer, with highs in the low 90s and a chance of rain in the mountains during the afternoon.

“Air quality will improve even more Sunday as our northerly winds shift out of the south,” 7News chief meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

With thousands expected to celebrate Capital Pride this weekend, the improving quality air will linger right through Saturday afternoon ahead of the D.C. pride parade.

Residents can check the current air quality by zip code online.

You can get a list Pride Month of events, Metro changes and street closures, or listen in to WTOP Traffic and Weather together on the 8s for the most up-to-date forecast.

Weather Forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Northwest 10 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds. Winds: Southwest 5 mph. Lows in the 60s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: South 10 mph. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds: South 20 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Radar

