What you need to know about getting around DC during Capital Pride this weekend

Over 600,000 people are expected to descend on D.C. this weekend to celebrate Capital Pride, which could lead to an increase in traffic and Metro ridership. Here are some tips for getting around.

Here’s what you need to know about the events and some tips for getting around.

Events

The Capital Pride Parade will take place Saturday, June 10, traveling a 1.5 mile route from Dupont Circle to Logan Circle. The stations Metro projected to be the busiest during the parade are Dupont Circle, Farragut North and Farragut West.

The Capital Pride Block Party also takes place Saturday in Dupont Circle.

The celebration will continue on Sunday, June 11, as the official Pride Festival takes place along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Transportation

Already, Metro has deployed a special “Pride Train,” decorated with colors of the rainbow flag and the words “peace, love, and Metro” written on the outside. Two special rainbow-wrapped Metro Pride buses were also added to Metro’s fleet, according to the transit agency.

You can find those special, pride-themed buses and trains on the WMATA tracker by clicking on the “special edition” button.

This weekend, Metro trains will arrive every 4-5 minutes at stations in the areas between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines; and between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt. Vernon Square on the Green and Yellow lines, according to a news release. Additionally, that Red Line trains will run every eight minutes.

Trains on all lines will run on a weekend schedule, mostly free of any track work, with the exception of scheduled construction between Vienna and Ballston, Metro said.

Many of their trains will run with eight cars to increase capacity, Metro said, and will “have extra trains available to relieve crowding or to fill in the gap” if unexpected operational issues occur.

Metro said “ridership at some stations is expected to double compared to a normal weekend.”

People might encounter big crowds on Sunday at Dupont Circle, Archives, Federal Triangle, L’Enfant Plaza, Metro Center and Gallery Place-Chinatown stations, according to Metro.

As a result of the pride events this weekend, there will be road closures throughout the District and Metrobus routes 42, 43, 52, 54, D2, D6, G2, N6, L2 and S2 will be diverted. The 32, 36 and P6 routes will be diverted on Sunday, for the Capital Pride Festival on Pennsylvania Ave.

For more information about getting around D.C. during Capitol Pride Weekend, visit Metro’s website.

Street closures

There are a slew of street closures and parking restrictions in D.C. over the weekend for pride festivities, starting Saturday morning.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

17 th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW

Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW P Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday:

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

15 th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW T Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Swann Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW S Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Riggs Place from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW R Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Corcoran Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Q Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Church Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW P Street from 16 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

14 th Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW

Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW T Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW S Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW Riggs Place from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW R Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW Corcoran Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW Q Street from 14 th Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW P Street from 14 th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Street to Logan Circle, NW Rhode Island Avenue from Logan Circle to Scott Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 22 nd Street to 13 th Street, NW

Street to 13 Street, NW 17 th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW 18 th Street from R Street to N Street, NW

Street from R Street to N Street, NW 19 th Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW P Street from Logan Circle to 22 nd Street, NW

Street, NW New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to N Street, NW

20 th Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW 21 st Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW

Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW Q Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 21 st Street, NW

Street, NW O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22 nd Street, NW

Street, NW N Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22 nd Street, NW

Street, NW Hopkins Street from P Street to O Street, NW

Newport Place from 22nd Street to 21 Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Saturday at 12:00 p.m. through Monday at approximately 3:00 a.m.:

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW 4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be restricted to local traffic only from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Residents or workers needing to access this area will be allowed to travel past the road closures:

New Hampshire Avenue from U Street to Dupont Circle

New Hampshire Avenue from 22 nd Street to Dupont Circle

Street to Dupont Circle 18 th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW 19 th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW 21st Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

The following streets will posted as Emergency No Parking from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

15 th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW T Street from 15 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW 14 th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW Rhode Island Avenue from 14 th Street to Scott Circle, NW

Street to Scott Circle, NW Massachusetts Avenue from Scott Circle to 17 th Street, NW

Street, NW Massachusetts Avenue from Dupont Circle to 22 nd Street, NW

Street, NW 17 th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Q Street, NW

Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Q Street, NW P Street from Logan Circle to 22 nd Street, NW

Street, NW 20 th Street from Q Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Street from Q Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW 21 st Street from Q Street to N Street, NW

Street from Q Street to N Street, NW O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

Hopkins Street between O Street and P Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday at 9:00 a.m. through Monday at 3:00 a.m.:

3 rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, SW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, SW Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW 4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

