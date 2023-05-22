DC woman charged with murder in Rock Creek Parkway crash that killed 3

United States Park Police arrested Nakita Marie Walker on Monday, the driver who caused the fatal crash on Rock Creek Parkway that killed three people in March. The 43-year-old D.C. resident was charged with second degree murder.

U.S. Park Police announced the arrest Monday and identified the driver as Nakita Marie Walker, 43, of D.C.

According to U.S. Park Police, Walker was fleeing a traffic stop when she crashed a Lexus SUV into a Honda Accord carrying three men in a ride-share in the early hours on March 15.

Mohamed Kamara, 42, of Burtonsville, Maryland; and Arlington, Virginia, residents Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23, and Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, all died at the scene of the crash. Kamara’s family said he was a Lyft driver and was taking Mendez and Velasquez home to Arlington.

Walker and a male passenger both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital after the crash.

The Lexus that Walker was driving had 44 unpaid speed camera tickets at the time of the crash, totaling $12,300, according to the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. Of the unpaid tickets, 28 were listed for speeding, and one is for running a red light.

