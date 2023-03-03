3 people killed in Rock Creek Parkway crash identified

Police have identified three people killed during a crash along D.C.'s Rock Creek Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Mohamed Kamara, 42, of Burtonsville, Maryland; and Arlington, Virginia, residents Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23, and Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 1:43 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Park Police spokesman Thomas Twiname, a Lexus SUV was fleeing a traffic stop when it crashed into the Honda Accord the three men were in.

The Lexus was occupied by an adult woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, and an adult man with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening. Both were transported to a hospital.

According to the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, the Lexus that crashed while fleeing the traffic stop had 44 unpaid speed camera tickets, totaling $12,300. Of the unpaid tickets, 28 are listed for speeding and one is for running a red light.

This year alone, the driver racked up nine speeding tickets, with the most recent being from two weeks ago.

The crash remains under investigation. The U.S. Park Police ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact their tip line at 202-379-4877 or email uspp_tipline@nps.gov.