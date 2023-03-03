3 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash on Rock Creek Parkway

Three people are dead Wednesday morning after a crash involving two vehicles on Rock Creek Parkway in Northwest D.C., police say.

Three people are dead and two others hurt after a crash involving two vehicles on Rock Creek Parkway in Northwest D.C. Wednesday morning, a U.S. Park Police spokesperson tells WTOP.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area in the area of P Street Northwest, according to police, and the parkway remains closed in both directions as police investigate.

All three people who died at the scene had been traveling in the same vehicle, the police spokesperson told WTOP.

In the other vehicle, two adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash had been pulled over by U.S Park Police. But police said the driver drove away, and officers didn’t pursue.

It’s unclear if the people inside that vehicle were the ones killed.

Northbound traffic is being diverted K street Northwest and Southbound traffic is being diverted to P Street, according to a tweet from police. WTOP Traffic has the latest on the closure on the 8s.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.