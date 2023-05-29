Commemorating Memorial Day with events in the DC area

Plenty of ceremonies and activities are scheduled in the D.C. region to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, and there are plenty of events scheduled in the D.C. region to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Here are some of the ceremonies and activities happening in the area this weekend.

D.C.

United Prayer March

The yearly United House Prayer March will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, May 28. The annual parade happens on 6th Street in Northwest. As a result, there will be street closures and parking restrictions for the event.

National Memorial Day Concert

People are invited to return in person to the 34th National Memorial Day Concert this Sunday at 8 p.m. on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. It’ll be the first time the concert will be a live event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be on PBS and YouTube.

National Memorial Day Parade

The National Memorial Day Parade will be coming back to the District this Monday to honor those Americans who paid the ultimate price. It will take place at 2 p.m. on Constitution Avenue. The event will be hosted by actor Anthony Anderson and sportscaster Joe Buck, and will have musical performances from Colbie Caillat, Andy Grammer and Craig Morgan.

Memorial Day History Tour

People can take part in a walking tour around the White House, starting from the John Paul Jones statue across the World War II Memorial this Monday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. The Memorial Day History Tour will cover a number of monuments and almost 250 years of U.S. history, including how D.C. became the nation’s capital.

Maryland

Bowie Memorial Day Parade

The City of Bowie will have its Memorial Day Parade this Saturday at 11 a.m. It’ll feature a number of marching bands, performances, local clubs and organizations. The City of Bowie said those attending the parade can park at Bowie Marketplace or on side streets along the parade route.

Rockville Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade (UPDATE: Both events are canceled due to inclement weather, city officials said on Monday. Road closures are no longer in effect.)

The City of Rockville will host its traditional Memorial Day ceremony and parade this Monday. It’ll start off with a ceremony commemorating those who lost their lives and close with the parade. The City of Rockville said it will feature “more than 50 units, including military and community groups, marching units, dance troupes and more.”

Gaithersburg Memorial Day Observance

The City of Gaithersburg will host its Memorial Day Observance at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Christman Park, which is named after Gaithersburg resident Lt. William J. Christman III, who was killed in Vietnam. Those who want to attend or take part in the event can contact the City of Gaithersburg’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Culture.

Virginia

Forgotten Women of Arlington Tour

There will be a live tour for people to check out the civilian and military women who were laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. It’s an opportunity for people “who want a fresh perspective on the cemetery,” according to Eventbrite. The women buried at the cemetery include Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Helen Taft. The cost for a single ticket is $40.

Rolling to Remember

The annual tradition of motorcycles riding throughout the District will start at the Pentagon this Sunday for the first time since 2019, after starting at RFK Stadium the past couple years. Those who participate in the “Rolling to Remember” event will remember those who were killed in war and missing in action.

Falls Church Memorial Day Parade and Festival

The 41st City of Falls Church Memorial Day event will take place this Sunday. It will include a ceremony, festival, parade, a 3K Fun Run, live music and kids entertainment.

