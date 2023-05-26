Street closures, transit changes for Memorial Day events in the DC area

Memorial Day weekend is the informal start of the summer season in the D.C. area, with many people having the day off on Monday for the holiday. Whether you're staying in or taking off, here's what you need to know to get where you're going.

United Prayer March

The United House Prayer March in D.C. will have the following street closures and parking restrictions:

Saturday, May 27

Emergency No Parking — from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

M Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

6th Street from M Street to S Street, NW

S Street from 6th Street to 13th Street, NW

13th Street from S Street to Logan Circle, NW

P Street from Logan Circle to 7th Street, NW

7th Street from P Street to M Street, NW

Street Closures

M Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

6th Street from L Street to S Street, NW

S Street from 5th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from S Street to O Street, NW

Logan Circle, NW

P Street from 14th Street to 6th Street, NW

7th Street from Q Street to L Street, NW

Sunday, May 28

Here are the D.C. street closures and parking restrictions for Rolling to Remember. The Pentagon parking lot opens at 7 a.m., with the ride beginning at noon.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, May 26, at 5 p.m. to Monday, May 29 at 11 p.m.

22nd Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 28, from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The 9th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Tunnel

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maine Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 28, from 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions, D.C. police said.

National Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29

Here are the street closures for Monday’s National Memorial Day Parade in D.C. The parade starts at 2 p.m. The following streets are posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

North side of Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 12th Street, SW

Madison Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 23rd Street, NW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Madison Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 23rd Street, NW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade disbanding area from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 15th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW between Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street, NW

18th Street, NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street, NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street, NW between E Street and Virginia Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed for the parade from approximately noon to 5 p.m.:

Inbound Interstate 395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge — HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

17th Street between New York Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street between E Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street between E Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW between 24th Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions, D.C. police said.

Transit

Metrorail

Metro trains will operate on Saturday, May 27 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, May 28 from 7 a.m. to midnight; and Monday, May 29 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Visit the Metro website for detailed service interruptions on each rail line.

Buses

Metrobuses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Montgomery County Ride On buses in Maryland will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Fairfax Connector buses in Virginia will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Other routes will not operate.

