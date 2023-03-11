Former DC ANC commissioner sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

A former D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended in a deadly drunken driving crash on the Capital Beltway.

Devon Lesesne, 32, of D.C., was indicted by a Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Alabama.

His sentence will be credited with four years for time already served. He was also sentenced to 10 years of probation once he is released from prison.