Alabama woman killed in crash on I-495 shoulder; DC man charged

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 6, 2022, 4:20 PM

A woman died after a man crashed into her disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 495 Saturday night, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police said 20-year-old Katherine Reyes, of Montgomery, Alabama, was inside her car along the westbound shoulder of I-495 near Exit 174/Eisenhower Ave. Connector when Devon Lesene, 31, of D.C., crashed into her around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Reyes was dead at the scene. The impact of the crash caused Reyes’ car to catch fire, according to police, who also said that Reyes had flares behind her car and her hazard lights on when Lesene crashed into her.

Lesene has been charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI, refusal to take a breath test and for driving on the shoulder.

